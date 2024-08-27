The Houston Astros are close to a deal with veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Heyward was recently released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, thus making him a free agent. The signing by Houston would necessitate a corresponding move in order to get Heyward on the 40-man and active rosters.

Heyward, 35, played in 63 games for the Dodgers this season. Over that span of 197 plate appearances, he had a slash line of .208/.289/.393 (91 OPS+) with six home runs and four stolen bases. Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner and one-time All-Star, has a career OPS+ of 102 across parts of 15 MLB seasons. He's owed the balance of a $9 million salary for 2024 and will be eligible for free agency this coming offseason. Heyward has been in the National League for his entire career to date.

The signing of Heyward marks the Astros' latest effort to replace Kyle Tucker's lost production in right field. Tucker, who looked like an American League MVP candidate through the first two months of the season, hasn't played since June 3 because of a shin injury that he suffered from fouling a ball off his leg. Tucker's recovery has been slow and uncertain, and the Astros aren't sure he'll be able to play again this season, although the club is hoping for a September return. This season, Houston right fielders other than Tucker have combined to hit just .224/.276/.346 with five home runs. That's included Chas McCormick, Trey Cabbage, Joey Loperfido, Mauricio Dubón, Pedro León and Ben Gamel.

The Astros enter Tuesday's slate with a record of 70-61 and a 3 1/2-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.