Juan Soto rumors: Latest news, free agency updates as Yankees, Mets bids reportedly surpass $700 million

Soto is down to five finalists and is expected to beat Shohei Ohtani's record with his new deal

Juan Soto is the most coveted free agent of the 2024-25 offseason and one of the most alluring free agents ever. He is in line to sign one of the largest contracts Major League Baseball has ever seen, and he seemingly is set to do it soon. The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers are reportedly the five finalists for Soto's service, and the superstar slugger could very well agree to terms with one of those teams before MLB's Winter Meetings kick off in earnest on Monday in Dallas.

Bids have reportedly already surpassed $700 million, which would beat Shohei Ohtani for the largest contract in MLB history. Ohtani signed a heavily deferred 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers last winter. 

Soto, 26, produced at an exceptionally high level in every season of his MLB career. That sustained excellence in tandem with his youth means Soto is very likely going to continue churning out MVP-caliber numbers for years to come. He's coming off a 2024 campaign for the New York Yankees -- who acquired him on Dec. 6, 2023 in a trade with the Padres -- in which he put up a 178 OPS+ with 41 home runs in 157 games and more walks than strikeouts. 

Those lofty numbers aren't out of step with the rest of Soto's career. He's an on-base machine, and he has a rare blend of batted-ball authority and plate discipline. He's a generational talent in the truest sense of the term, and he's about to be paid like it. Any reading of the tea leaves lands on the Yankees and Mets as co-favorites.

To keep you up to speed on how the Soto negotiations progress through the final stages -- and maybe even bring us a plot twist or two -- we're here to provide you with every bit of credible scuttle and rumors that drop between now and the time Soto comes to terms with his team of choice. Follow along below.

Yankees, Mets raise offers

Both New York teams have raised their offers to Juan Soto into the $710 to $730 million range, according to the New York Post. The Mets are believed to have a slightly superior offer, but the Post notes that Soto will not necessarily take the highest bid. Additionally, the Post notes that Soto is weighing five offers, with the top four being similar in terms. Those are, presumably, the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers in no particular order. A resolution to the Soto sweepstakes is expected within days.

 
Dodgers still in Soto mix

While the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are believed to have the highest offers for Juan Soto's services, the world-champion Dodgers are not to be discounted. Speaking of which, here's this from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez

"And though they are not looked upon as favorites for Juan Soto, sources familiar with the process say the Dodgers made a highly competitive offer to the superstar outfielder who is expected to sign for more than $600 million -- simply because they can."

The Dodgers may not get to $700 million, but instead they can promise Soto a roster stuffed with other stars and an ongoing commitment to contention that these days no other team can match. Then, of course, there's the fact that the Dodgers are fresh off winning the World Series. They can't be considered the favorites right now, but Andrew Freidman's club also can't be dismissed. 

Dayn Perry
December 7, 2024, 3:52 PM
Dec. 07, 2024, 10:52 am EST
 
Another day of Soto Watch

Juan Soto remains a free agent as the sun rises on the East Coast on Saturday morning. There were no substantial rumors overnight, and fans await news of a decision. What we know:

  • The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers are the five teams seen as finalists.
  • Four of those teams -- the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Jays -- have made offers in the "ballpark" of $700 million, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
  • Soto is reportedly expected to sign a contract in the next ~48 hours, though his timeline is really anyone's guess.
  • Baseball's free agency is expected to kick into high gear after Soto signs with most top free agents still on the market and MLB's Winter Meetings set for next week.
getty-juan-soto-yankees.jpg
 
A reminder of Juan Soto's greatness

(Side note: There is no way there were 24 better plays in 2024 than this.)

 
Soto 'going to set a record'?

As the baseball world continues to wait for Juan Soto, Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided an update on the Soto bidding Friday afternoon. Per Heyman, the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays and Red Sox are all believed to have made offers "in the ballpark" of $700 million. Heyman added he expects Soto to "set a record" by topping Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal.

Heyman noted the Dodgers have not hit the $700 million mark with Soto, but said they are "still in it."

"I think he's going to set a record, unless by chance -- and the Dodgers are probably the long shot in this -- by chance he says I'm not so interested in an extra 30, 40, 50, 60 million. I want to go to the best team. So they're still in it as far as I know. Obviously, he probably has a pecking order. ...He certainly knows at this point who are the top two or three teams."

 
Blue Jays remain in mix

According to what sources told Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, the Blue Jays remain on the shortlist of potential Soto suitors. As Davidi notes, it's unclear how good of a chance Toronto has at landing Soto, or if this will play out similarily to last winter, when the Blue Jays came up short on Shohei Ohtani.

 
Let's check in on Mets fan Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is a star player on the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. He's a busy man this time of year. But he's also a diehard Mets fan. So, like the rest of us, he's following Soto rumors online. As the maybe-not-so-credible rumors swirl, Mitchell is trying to figure out what to believe. We are all, Donovan, we all are.

Ironically enough, the first Friday of December last year was when rumors swirled about Shohei Ohtani signing with the Blue Jays. He announced he was going to the Dodgers the next day.

 
Breslow (sort of) addresses Soto pursuit

Top Red Sox baseball operations executive Craig Breslow talked a little about his offseason philosophy to NESN, noting that the club thinks it's important to have several potential plans in place.

"I think the one thing we want to avoid is putting ourselves in a position where the success of our offseason hinges on a single transaction, because there's just too much uncertainty around any of that," Breslow said. "We have to constantly think about, 'OK, this is Plan A, but if that falls through, what does Plan B look like, and what does Plan C look like?' And so on."

In addition to Soto, the Red Sox have been linked to various other top free agents. CBS Sports recently argued that Boston should be one of the winter's most aggressive teams.

 
Is today the day Juan Soto agrees to a new deal?

It's certainly possible. The buzz continues to grow around MLB's top free agent, and the five finalists -- the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers -- reportedly remain in play for the superstar slugger. There has not been anything substantial on the Soto rumors front yet this morning, but Dec. 6 is an important date for one team in the process.

The Yankees acquired Soto in a trade with the Padres on Dec. 6, 2023. It obviously worked out well for one season, but Yankees fans (and their front office) were hoping that Soto remained in pinstripes for a long time when they made the deal one year ago. 

Yankees fans can hope they seem a similar version of this tweet 366 days later.

 
Red Sox remain in

The Red Sox "remain involved" in the Soto bidding, according to the Boston Globe, and recently upped their offer to $600 million. That might not end up being enough to get the job done, but it's a very serious offer. Serious enough, in fact, that the team has reportedly requested another meeting with Soto and Boras to "identify a price that would get a deal done." Whether or not that meeting comes to fruition, the Red Sox are in this thing. 

Matt Snyder
December 5, 2024, 11:06 PM
Dec. 05, 2024, 6:06 pm EST
 
More from Curry on potential Soto deal

On the Michael Kay Show in New York: 

"I think he's getting a 14- or 15-year deal and I think he's going to exceed what Ohtani counts per season." 

$46,081,476 is the luxury tax number on Ohtani, but Curry says he's talking about what the MLBPA uses, which is $43M+. A 15-year deal at $43 million would be $645 million, so we could probably bump that up a little bit and see that it still falls shy of Ohtani's $700 million. 

"I would be shocked if this wasn't resolved before the winter meetings," Curry said, noting that the signing team would love to have a press conference introducing Soto at the winter meetings in Dallas next week. 

Matt Snyder
December 5, 2024, 10:18 PM
Dec. 05, 2024, 5:18 pm EST
 
Dodgers on periphery

Jack Curry of YES Network said Thursday on The Michael Kay Show there are four teams bidding for Juan Soto right now with the Dodgers "on the outskirts." That seemingly leaves the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Blue Jays.

Matt Snyder
December 5, 2024, 10:15 PM
Dec. 05, 2024, 5:15 pm EST
 
Soto deal landing north of $700M?

It seems likely, based on the tea leaves, that Juan Soto's deal will be worth more than $600 million. But could that number of a nine-figure deal start with a 7? And will he beat Shohei Ohtani's record of $700 million in total money? It certainly seems possible.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic threw out $750 million as a possibility on Thursday.

There's also this report from MassLive:

It's believed that every team that remains engaged on Soto has made an offer of at least $600 million, but with competition intensifying, one industry source said it would not be surprising if the winning bid surpassed the $700 million mark and perhaps even approached something closer to $800 million.

All this is welcomed news for Mr. Soto and Scott Boras, who could break some records in the coming days.

 
All five finalists still alive

The five Juan Soto finalists -- the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers -- are all still in the mix to sign the free-agent superstar, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman also says "don't assume anyone's a heavy favorite." 

 
Former Yankee signs record-breaking deal

No, not Juan Soto. But Luis Severino -- a former Yankee and Met -- is heading to Sacramento. The A's signed the right-hander to a three-year, $67 million deal on Thursday. It's the largest guaranteed deal in A's team history. While the free-agent floodgates are expected to open after Soto agrees to his deal, this is a sign that the hot stove is starting to heat up with the Winter Meetings around the bend.

Dayn Perry
'Very close to decision time'

Juan Soto and Scott Boras might be the only ones who actually know the timeline for when the superstar slugger will sign his new contract, but many signs are pointing to it coming soon, before the Winter Meetings kick off in earnest on Monday next week. The latest on that front? MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Thursday he is hearing Soto is "very close" to reaching a decision.

 
Well, folks, here we are. Juan Soto is...probably going to sign soon? The most exciting free agency of the year sure seems like it's coming to a head, with multiple reports that he could announce his decision before the Winter Meetings get going next week in Dallas. While we wait and the Yankees wait and the Mets wait and the Dodgers and the Blue Jays and the Red Sox wait, let's dive into what we know so far.

Kate Feldman
December 5, 2024, 4:04 PM
Dec. 05, 2024, 11:04 am EST

