Steve Cohen's largesse was enough to lure Juan Soto to Queens. Soto is reportedly joining the New York Mets on a massive 15-year contract worth $765 million. For a Mets team that is starting to emerge as a league powerhouse, adding Soto is a significant move (duh), though perhaps not one that makes them NL East and World Series favorites on its own.

The Mets now have one of the best hitters in the world as their centerpiece, and will work to build a championship roster around him. MLB's Winter Meeting begin in earnest Monday in Dallas. Free agents are ready to sign and trade partners are ready to do business. The Mets can't really sit around and celebrate landing Soto. More needs to happen.

Here now are three things the Mets must do between now and Opening Day as they move forward with Soto.

Continue adding to the rotation

Earlier this month the Mets signed veteran righty Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt out. They later added ex-Yankees closer Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million deal with plans to experiment with him as a starter. That continues their trend of targeting pitchers with upside on short-term contracts. They had success with Sean Manaea and Luis Severino on similar contracts this past season.

Even with these two, New York's rotation is thin and in need of reinforcement. Manaea, Severino, and Jose Quintana are free agents and they were the team's top three in innings in 2024. Here is their rotation depth chart at the moment:

RHP Kodai Senga (limited to 10 ⅓ innings in 2024 by shoulder and calf injuries) LHP David Peterson RHP Frankie Montas RHP Paul Blackburn (could miss start of 2025 following spine surgery) RHP Clay Holmes (has not started since 2018) RHP Tylor Megill RHP Christian Scott (will miss 2025 with Tommy John surgery) RHP Justin Hagenman

Cohen and the Mets probably -- probably -- won't pursue Corbin Burnes now that they've spend big on Soto even though POBO Davis Stearns drafted the Cy Young winner back when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. Stearns' thing is high upside short-term deals, hence their interest in Walker Buehler, though perhaps they'd make an exception for Burnes given their history?

The Mets could also look to the trade market. Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is the obvious name there, and perhaps someone like Tony Gonsolin (Los Angeles Dodgers) or Shane McClanahan (Tampa Bay Rays) becomes available. Point is, the Mets need more rotation help even after signing Montas and Holmes.

Re-sign or replace Alonso

Do the Mets now circle back and look to re-sign Pete Alonso even after adding Soto? He's a beloved homegrown player who is one typical Alonso season away from becoming the franchise's all-time home leader. There are reasons to want to avoid a long-term deal with Alonso. At the same time, he's still very productive, and the lineup needs some thump even without Soto.

One way or another, the Mets need a bat on the infield, and it should be noted replacing Alonso does not necessarily mean bringing in a new first baseman. The Mets could slide Mark Vientos, their 2024 breakout player, from third base over to first, and acquire a new third baseman. First base is likely Vientos' long-term defensive home anyway. The Mets can make the move right away.

Willy Adames, who is said to be willing to play third base and who Stearns traded for during his Brewers days, signed with the San Francisco Giants recently. He's off the board. Alex Bregman is available though. Not too long ago the Mets agreed to sign Carlos Correa to play third base, but concerns over his ankle scuttled that deal. Perhaps they'll now pivot to Correa's long-time Houston Astros teammate at the hot corner.

Whether it's Alonso or Bregman or someone else entirely, the Mets need to add to their infield this winter. They have the flexibility to pursue first or third basemen as they're not locked into shopping for one set position, but they could use a middle-of-the-order bat. The Mets landed Soto and now need to find him a little more help. That will leave a big void.

Fill out the bullpen

Stearns did an excellent job rebuilding his bullpen on the fly this past season. He hit on non-roster invitees Dedniel Núñez and Danny Young, and picked up Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek in low-cost trades. Finding cheap relievers was his specialty with the Brewers and Stearns will have to continue doing it with the Mets. Their current bullpen:

There is no such thing as too many good relievers and another veteran high-leverage arm, someone to push Brazoban down to Triple-A, would be a worthwhile pickup. All-Star closers Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals) and Devin Williams (Brewers) are available, though trading top prospects for a reliever is not something Stearns tends to do. Figure they'll continue scouring the market for lower cost, high-upside relievers, and supplement the bullpen that way.