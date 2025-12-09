The Philadelphia Phillies have signed the top power hitter on the free-agent market. Slugger Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies have agreed to a five-year, $150 million free agent contract, CBS Sports has confirmed. The club has not yet announced the signing.

Schwarber, who turns 33 in early March, is coming off a career year with the Phillies in which he hit an NL-leading 56 home runs and drew 102 unintentional walks. Along the way, he put up an OPS+ of 150 and came in second place in the National League MVP race behind Shohei Ohtani. Coming into the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Schwarber as the No. 5 available free agent in the 2025-26 class. Here's part of R.J. Anderson's write-up:

All Schwarber does is hit. The catch is, well, all Schwarber does is hit. He has negative defensive and positional value, and the obvious comparisons to David Ortiz miss a key consideration: Ortiz didn't have extreme swing-and-miss tendencies. It's reasonable to wonder if Schwarber will age as gracefully as Ortiz did. Those questions may impact the term (Ortiz himself maxed out at four years around this part of his career), but there's no doubting Schwarber's ability to make an immediate impact. He has both the high-end bat speed and elite plate discipline to regularly perform 30% or better than the league-average hitter. Those traits ought to hold for at least a few more years, making him one of the top free agents in this class.

For his career, Schwarber has a WAR of 19.9 across parts of 11 MLB seasons. He's a three-time All-Star and he'll enter the 2026 season with 340 career home runs to his credit.