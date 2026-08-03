Cardinals trade outfielder Lars Nootbaar to Diamondbacks amid tight NL wild-card race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to acquire outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals minutes before Monday's Major League Baseball trade deadline, ESPN reports.

Nootbaar, 28, underwent offseason surgery to correct a congenital deformity on both heels and didn't make his 2026 debut until early June. Since being activated, he's put up a 96 OPS+, albeit with much better quality-of-contact metrics and with time spent at all three outfield positions. For his career, the lefty-swinging Nootbaar has an OPS of .764 against right-handed pitching with 212 walks in 1,601 plate appearances in such situations. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2027 season, and he's owed the balance of a $5.35 million salary for this year.

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