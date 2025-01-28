As Los Angeles begins to rebuild following devastating wildfires, Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation are spearheading a new fundraising initiative. On Tuesday, Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson announced the Walter family and the team foundation would be donating $100 million to lead recovery efforts in the area.

The announcement was the start of a campaign called "LA Rises," which was put together by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, per the Los Angeles Times. The initiative will connect business leaders with state and city officials in hopes of raising funds and rebuilding all the affected areas around Los Angeles.

Johnson said he hopes that "LA Rises" will not only heal Los Angeles but make it stronger than it was before the fires.

"This is a time for bold action," Johnson said. "We're bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno - no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood - has a chance to rebuild and thrive. This isn't just about recovery; it's about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before."

Following a months-long drought in the city, multiple wildfires sparked around Los Angeles earlier this month. At least 29 people were killed, per CBS News, and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed.

Local sports teams in Los Angeles have stepped up to lead the recovery effort. All 12 professional sports organizations that call the city home have pledged millions of dollars between them to assist in the rebuilding efforts with this latest announcement from the Dodgers being the biggest.