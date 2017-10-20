Manny Acta reportedly nails his interview for the Mets' open manager job

Not long ago the Mets kicked Terry Collins upstairs after seven seasons in the dugout, and now they're searching for a new manager. Among their candidates are longtime hitting coach Kevin Long, Astros bench coach Alex Cora (who may be the frontrunner in Boston), recently deposed Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, and former Nationals and Indians manager Manny Acta.

As it turns out, that latter name may be off to a strong start in the process ...

Beware, #Mets fans. Sounds like Manny Acta (a mere 146 games under .500 for his career) might have "lit up the room" in his interview. — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) October 20, 2017

The 48-year-old Acta, who's presently the Mariners' bench coach, spent roughly five-and-a-half seasons as manager in Washington and then Cleveland. Over that span, he didn't have a winning season, and his teams played to a meager .418 winning percentage. That said, Acta does have a reputation as a forward-thinking sort, and that seems to be a priority for the Mets' front office.

Despite some talent on the roster and playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016, the Mets are coming off a 93-loss season. So whoever's the next manager in Queens, he'll have an opportunity for progress in 2018.