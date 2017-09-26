Mets reportedly have several familiar faces in mind to replace manager Terry Collins

At 67-90, the Mets come into Tuesday with the sixth worst record in baseball, and they'll have their hands full trying to turn things around this offseason. Injuries sabotaged their 2017 season. Now they need to get healthy and add more pieces to contend in 2018.

The Mets are expecting manager Terry Collins to retire after the season, and according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the team already has several managerial candidates in mind. All of them have ties to the organization. From Puma:

Early persons of interest, according to industry sources, all have ties to the organization: Robin Ventura, Alex Cora and Kevin Long. Two others with ties to the organization — Bob Geren and Chip Hale — are also in the conversation, according to sources.

Both Cora (2009-10) and Ventura (1999-2001) played for the Mets. Ventura has managerial experience with the White Sox from 2012-16, and while Cora has never managed, he has long been considered a future managerial candidate. He currently serves as A.J. Hinch's bench coach with the Astros.

Geren, currently the Dodgers bench coach, served as Collins' bench coach with the Mets from 2012-15. He managed the Athletics from 2007-11. Hale was New York's third base coach from 2010-11 and currently coaches third for the A's. He managed the Diamondbacks from 2015-16.

Long has been the team's hitting coach since 2015, and going from hitting coach to manager would be an unusual move. Not a bad move, necessarily, just one you don't see very often. He has no managerial experience.

The Mets are said to be seeking a more statistically-inclined manager -- the exact opposite of Collins, basically -- which makes Cora and Geren especially appealing.