Former Major League Baseball player Mark Teixeira could be headed to Congress. The 45-year-old Teixeira, who spent parts of 14 seasons in the majors, prevailed in the crowded Republican primary on Tuesday in Texas' 21st Congressional district. He'll advance to the general election in November and will do so as the favorite in the heavily red district.

Teixeira after the primary victory posted a statement to social media:

"This is a huge victory, and I'm truly honored to have such strong support from the people of TX-21. Thank you! "I'm so grateful to everyone who voted, put in the work, donated, and especially prayed for us along the way. "My amazing family has been by my side every step of the way – my wonderful wife Leigh and our three kids – and I'm blessed by their support as I prepare to serve the country we love. "We're going to run a strong race and win big in November, then hit the ground running to fight for Texas families. "Thank you again, TX-21. God bless Texas, and God bless America."

The seat that Teixeira hopes to win is open because incumbent Chip Roy is running for Texas Attorney General. In the Nov. 3 general election, Teixeira will face Democrat Kristin Hook and independent Dan McQueen.

As a player, Teixeira, a Maryland native and Georgia Tech product, spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Rangers before also suiting up for the Braves and Angels and then the Yankees. Across 1,862 career games played, Teixeira compiled 1,862 hits and 409 home runs. Along the way, Teixeira was a three-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner at first base. He won a World Series ring as a member of the 2009 Yankees.

Teixeira retired following the 2016 season and moved back to Texas in 2021. He announced his candidacy for Congress in August of last year.