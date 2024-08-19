The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners will meet in the 2025 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, MLB announced Sunday night. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 17, and will be a home game for the Mets.

As part of the Little League Classic tradition, Mets and Mariners players will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day and participate in events to help grow the game at the youth level.

The Little League Classic takes place at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Major League Baseball invested millions of dollars to renovate the facility before the inaugural Little League Classic in 2017. Next year's game will be the eighth edition of the Little League Classic. It was not played during the pandemic season in 2020.

For the Mets, next year will be the second time participating in the event. They beat the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in the 2018 Little League Classic. The Mariners will be in Williamsport for the first time.

The Little League World Series, an international tournament for children ages 10-12, is held in Williamsport each August.