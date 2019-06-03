Mets broadcaster Ron Darling will return to booth after thyroid cancer 'stabilized'

New York Mets broadcaster and former MLB right-hander Ron Darling on Monday announced that his thyroid cancer has been stabilized and that he plans to return to the booth for the Mets' game in San Francisco on Tuesday night. Here's Darling's statement in full:

"My doctors have informed me that my thyroid cancer has been stabilized for now and that I have been cleared to return to work. The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track. I look forward to rejoining my partners Gary and Keith in the SNY booth to call tomorrow night's Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game at Citi Field."

Darling, 58, stepped away in early April after doctors discovered a mass in his chest. The mass was eventually removed, and shortly thereafter he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. According to Darling, his doctors characterized the condition as "treatable."

Darling been covering the Mets as an analyst since 2006. He also works nationally for TBS and MLB Network. He spent 13 seasons as a pitcher in the majors, making the All-Star team in 1985 and winning the World Series with the 1986 Mets.