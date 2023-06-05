The New York Mets on Monday announced some changes to their catching situation. Omar Narváez has been activated from the 60-day injured list after completing his minor-league rehab assignment, and to make room on the 40-man and active rosters Tomás Nido was designated for assignment.

Narváez, 31, has been sidelined since early April with a calf strain. Narváez boasts a solid bat from the left side by positional standards, as he's got an OPS+ of 100 across parts of eight major-league seasons and over that span has averaged 14 home runs per 162 games played. He'll serve as backup to productive rookie catcher Francisco Álvarez, who bats from the right side.

As for Nido, his tenure in Queens comes to an end after he batted just .125/.153/.125 in 61 plate appearances this season -- a bleak offensive performance that recently led to boos from the Citi Field crowd.

A Mets lifer, Nido is under contract through next season and doesn't have enough service time to elect free agency while still keeping his contract. The money involved -- the balance of a $3.7 million salary across the rest of this season and next -- means he'll likely clear waivers and wind up going to Triple-A as expensive depth unless the Mets work out a trade.

The Mets enter Monday's off day with a 30-30 record on the season and in third place in the National League East.