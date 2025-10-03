Following a prolonged collapse that left them outside the playoffs despite the highest year-end payroll in Major League Baseball, the New York Mets have undertaken sweeping changes to the coaching staff under manager Carlos Mendoza. ESPN reports that bench coach John Gibbons, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh will not be returning for the 2026 season. As well, catching instructor Glenn Sherlock is retiring.

The Mets on June 12 of this season were an MLB-best 45-24. From that point forward, however, the Mets went 38-55 and wound up ceding not only the National League East title to the Philadelphia Phillies but also the third and final NL wild card spot to the Cincinnati Reds.

That meltdown in the face of high expectations, of which last winter's signing of Juam Soto to a record $765 million free-agent contract was a prominent part, has led to a reckoning in Queens under owner Steve Cohen and lead decision-maker David Stearns. Although Mendoza, contrary to speculation, will be back for 2026, his staff will now look drastically different.

Stearns backed Mendoza at a press conference earlier this week.

"I believe Carlos has all the same traits and assets that I believed in when we hired him two years ago," Stearns told reporters. "And I think over the course of his tenure here, he has demonstrated that. We had a tough year this year -- there's no question. We are all disappointed. We are all frustrated -- Mendy as much or more than anyone else. But I still believe he's a very good manager, and I think he's going to demonstrate that."

On the free agency front, slugging first baseman and all-time franchise home run leader Pete Alonso is slated for free agency once again, and the Mets are also facing significant churn in the bullpen. A makeover of a flawed and thin rotation also seems likely. For now, though, Mets fans must content themselves with these sweeping changes under Mendoza.