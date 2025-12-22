The New York Mets have sent second baseman Jeff McNeil to the Athletics in a holiday week trade, the team announced Monday. The A's will also receive nearly $6 million in cash considerations to help cover McNeil's salary, and the Mets will pay for McNeil's buyout if the A's elect against exercising his club option for next season. The Mets, in turn, will receive a young pitching prospect, right-hander Yordan Rodriguez.

McNeil should slot in at the keystone for the A's, who were known to be investigating potential second-base upgrades this offseason. Over the past three years, he's hit .253/.326/.389 (101 OPS+) with per-season averages of 11 home runs and 2 Wins Above Replacement.

For comparison, the Athletics' collection of second basemen hit .199/.267/.283 with 11 home runs. (That group was led by Luis Urías and Zack Gelof.)

McNeil, 33, is entering the final guaranteed season of his contract. He's slated to earn $15.75 million in 2026 with a club option that would pay him an identical sum in 2027. Given the terms of the trade, the A's would seem more likely to instead decline the option.

Rodriguez, 17, threw in eight games as part of the Dominican Summer League. He compiled a 2.93 ERA and a 2.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Mets reduced their need for McNeil earlier this winter, first by acquiring second baseman Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, and then by signing veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to a two-year pact. The Mets have also allowed longtime first baseman Pete Alonso to leave for the Baltimore Orioles through free agency, ensuring they'll have a new-look infield in 2026. (The Mets also lost closer Edwin Díaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers, albeit while signing two former Yankees in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver.)

On a related note: left-hander David Peterson, himself subject to trade rumors, is now the final Mets player standing who played at the big-league level under the Wilpon ownership group, per The Athletic.

It's to be seen how the Mets navigate the rest of the winter. In addition to Peterson, New York has been reportedly open to moving starter Kodai Senga and a slew of young infielders (Mark Vientos and Brett Baty among them). The Mets have been connected to some of the top free-agent hitters, too, in outfielders Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger.