Fernando Tatis Jr. is riding an MLB-best 16-game hitting streak as his bat has come on strongly as of late following a slow start. He will certainly be a highly-coveted MLB DFS pick for Tuesday daily Fantasy baseball lineups, as will a couple of others with double-digit hitting streaks. Alex Bregman (12 games) and Bobby Witt Jr. (11 games) both have an OPS over 1.000 during their respective streaks, and all three of these ascending players are in Tuesday's MLB DFS player pool.

Someone who is trending in the opposite direction is Cleveland pitcher Triston McKenzie, who allowed 3 ER three starts ago, 4 ER two starts ago and 5 ER in his last start. Ahead of a contest against the Reds tonight, should you load up your MLB DFS lineups with Cincinnati players such as Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India and Spencer Steer? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure Twins pitcher Chris Paddack in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Paddack threw 6.1 scoreless innings and struck out six batters, returning 47 points on FanDuel and 26.7 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees outfielder Juan Soto at $4,400 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings. After missing three games due to forearm inflammation, Soto had a successful return to the lineup on Monday. He reached base twice, with one hit and one walk, while also scoring a run in New York's 4-2 win over Kansas City. Soto enters play Tuesday on an 11-game on-base streak, reaching safely 25 times over that stretch and posting a slash line of .371/.521/.771.

Soto's contract year is going about as well as he could have hoped for as he boasts a 1.024 OPS. He ranks second in the AL in batting average (.324), third in RBI (53), fourth in total bases (145) and fifth in home runs (17). An on-base machine, as evident by his current streak reaching base, Soto also ranks second in both walks and on-base percentage, so he can do damage even without swinging a bat. With Soto batting second on a team that leads the league in OPS, he's in an advantageous position nightly, so you can see why McClure is high on him.

McClure is also stacking Soto with shortstop Anthony Volpe ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Volpe leads the AL in both plate appearances and at-bats, which are obviously keys to racking up MLB DFS points. He's making the most of these opportunities as he ranks in the top 10 of the league in hits (76), runs (47), stolen bases (12) and times on base (102).

Volpe will face Royals projected starter Brady Singer on Tuesday, and the pitcher is coming off his worst outing of the season. He tied a season-high by allowing nine hits on Thursday versus Cleveland, and he failed to get out of the fourth inning, his shortest outing of the year. Additionally, this being a night game is to Singer's detriment as his ERA at night (3.81) is nearly twice his ERA in day games (1.95). Meanwhile, Volpe will be happy to see the right-hander on the mound as 18 of his 22 extra-base hits this year have come against RHPs. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

