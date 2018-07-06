MLB Draft: Three first-round picks go unsigned, including Braves' eighth overall pick

The deadline to sign draft picks passed on Friday afternoon. Not every team reached an agreement with their top selections, as three first-rounders failed to come to terms.

Here they are, presented in bullet point form:

McLain is headed to UCLA, while Stewart and Ginn will join Mississippi State's roster.

Of the three, Stewart's non-signing is the most notable -- and not just because he was the highest pick. Stewart suffered a wrist injury during the season, and the Braves were discouraged by a post-draft MRI. The Braves reportedly offered less than half of slot value.

Each team will receive a compensatory pick in next year's draft that is a slot below this year's slot. For example, the Braves will select ninth next June. The pressure will be ratcheted up, however, since there's no draft-pick compensation if they fail to sign that player.

Only one other player picked in the top 10 rounds went unsigned: Gunnar Hoglund, a pitcher who will head to Mississippi.