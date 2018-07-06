MLB Draft: Three first-round picks go unsigned, including Braves' eighth overall pick
The Braves, Diamondbacks, and Dodgers failed to reach terms with their first-round picks
The deadline to sign draft picks passed on Friday afternoon. Not every team reached an agreement with their top selections, as three first-rounders failed to come to terms.
Here they are, presented in bullet point form:
- Atlanta Braves - no. 8 RHP Carter Stewart
- Arizona Diamondbacks - no. 25 SS Matt McLain
- Los Angeles Dodgers - no. 30 RHP J.T. Ginn
McLain is headed to UCLA, while Stewart and Ginn will join Mississippi State's roster.
Of the three, Stewart's non-signing is the most notable -- and not just because he was the highest pick. Stewart suffered a wrist injury during the season, and the Braves were discouraged by a post-draft MRI. The Braves reportedly offered less than half of slot value.
Each team will receive a compensatory pick in next year's draft that is a slot below this year's slot. For example, the Braves will select ninth next June. The pressure will be ratcheted up, however, since there's no draft-pick compensation if they fail to sign that player.
Only one other player picked in the top 10 rounds went unsigned: Gunnar Hoglund, a pitcher who will head to Mississippi.
