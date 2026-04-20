The Philadelphia Phillies' slow start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season may have imperiled manager Rob Thomson. Noting that club owner John Middleton is "sensitive to fan reaction" and that those same fans "are kind of turning on the team," Ken Rosenthal suggests that Thomson's job may be in danger if the team doesn't manage an about-face soon.

Going into Monday's tough series opener against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley, the Phillies are 8-13 and in fourth place in the mostly lackluster National League East. As well, the Phillies' current run differential of minus-38 is the worst in all of baseball, which suggests they've actually been a bit lucky thus far in 2026. Coming off a 2025 campaign in which the Phillies won 96 games and a second straight division title, expectations remained high for a roster that's aging but still stuffed with star power. That those expectations have thus far not been met, fair or not, reflects upon Thomson in the dugout.

Thomson, 62, is in his fifth season as Phillies manager, and over that span he's amassed an impressive record of 354-264 (.573) with four straight trips to the postseason and one pennant in 2022. That said, after guiding the Phillies to a 19-11 playoff record in his first two seasons at the helm, Thomson and the Phils over the last two years have gone just 2-6 in playoff games. This year's poor start has done nothing to erase the fans' memories of last year's agonizing loss to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Yes, Thomson is under contract through 2027, but many a team has parted ways with an embattled manager with a chunk of contract still owed.

As for the road ahead, the upcoming seven-game road trip is going to make it difficult for the Phillies to change the narrative all that much. After four games against the surging Cubs, the Phillies will visit the first-place Braves in Atlanta for three games. From Thomson's standpoint, that's a treacherous stretch of schedule.