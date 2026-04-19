For just the 12th time in franchise history, the New York Mets have an 11-game losing streak. They dropped No. 11 in heartbreaking fashion Sunday, having taken a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning before falling in 10 innings, 2-1, to the Cubs.

The Mets swapped out starting pitchers and used David Peterson as a length guy in relief. It worked out well, with the Mets holding that lead going to the ninth. Ian Happ singled and then pinch runner Scott Kingery came home to score the tying run on a pinch-hit Michael Conforto double. Mets closer Devin Williams had blown the save and the game headed to extras.

After failing to score in the top of the 10th, the Mets turned to Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the inning. A wild pitch allowed Pete Crow-Armstrong to advance to third base and a Nico Hoerner sacrifice fly drove in the winning run.

The Mets have now lost 11 straight for the first time since 2004. This marks the first time they've been swept in three straight series since 2002. The 7-15 start is the worst for the franchise since 1983. President of baseball operations David Stearns had previously said the job of manager Carlos Mendoza isn't in danger, but there is a day off Monday and this is an 11-game losing streak on the heels of a major collapse that caused the Mets to miss the playoffs last season. A safe job one day may not be the next.

"I'm spending my energy to continue to manage, continue to lead, continue to coach, continue to support," Mendoza said after Sunday's loss. "That's where I'm spending my energy: on things I can control."

The franchise record losing streak is 17 (1962) and there have only been three Mets losing streaks of at least 15 games. In theory, the upcoming schedule gets a bit softer. The Mets go home to face the Twins and Rockies before heading to D.C. to face the Nationals and Anaheim to face the Angels. The Twins and Angels have been better than expected, though, and even the Nats haven't been total pushovers.

An 11-game losing streak is the longest ever for a team that went on to make the playoffs (the 2017 Dodgers, 1982 Braves and 1951 Giants). As things stand Sunday, the Mets have +100 odds to make the postseason, via Caesars. That task is currently aided by other struggling would-be National League contenders, including their division rivals Phillies, and surprise teams like the Cardinals (12-8). That said, things have gotten late early for the Mets.