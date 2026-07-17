Pirates vs. Guardians game postponed due to air quality conditions stemming from wildfires in Canada

The game scheduled for Friday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland between the Pirates and Guardians has been postponed due to poor air quality, the Guardians announced. The unfavorable air conditions stem from the smoke blowing south from the wildfires raging across parts of Canada and northern Minnesota (full wildfire coverage on CBS News here).

This might not be the only game postponed Friday night, as a good portion of the area from the upper Midwest and eastward has been affected by smoke from the fires. Thursday night's game between the Phillies and Mets in Philadelphia, the MLB's first after the All-Star break, was moved up an hour to account for the smoke.

As for the Pittsburgh-Cleveland series, the plan is to play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second at 7:10 p.m. ET.