Last week, the Chicago White Sox fired top baseball operations executives Ken Williams and Rick Hahn, closing the book on decades-long tenures with the team. While the White Sox may already have their next general manager in mind, it stands to reason that other teams will soon follow suit by making a change at the top of their decision-making trees.

In other words, this is as good of a time as any to highlight five names who headhunting firms will be recommending this winter during general manager searches. As always, this process is always more of an art than a science, but these individuals came up often in conversations with other industry insiders. Do note that all names are presented in alphabetical order.

With the fine print out of the way, let's get to it.

1. Randy Flores

(Current role: Assistant general manager and director of scouting, St. Louis Cardinals)

Flores is a well-rounded candidate. He pitched in parts of eight big-league seasons, then served as a collegiate pitching coach before launching his own sports technology company. He's been in charge of the Cardinals' scouting department for nearly a decade, compiling an impressive record in the amateur draft and receiving praise for his ability to blend analytics with the eye test. Flores has been a popular, if selective, GM candidate in the past.

2. James Harris

(Current role: Assistant general manager, Cleveland Guardians)

Harris, a member of the ever-popular Guardians front office since 2016, has been connected to several GM openings in recent years. The Houston Astros talked to him last winter after firing James Click, and he's believed to have finished as the runner-up for the Chicago Cubs job the offseason before last. Harris has an unusual background, as he's also spent time with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and the University of Oregon's football program.

3. Carlos Rodriguez

(Current role: Vice president and assistant general manager, Tampa Bay Rays)

As hinted at above, owners will always take interest in front offices that succeed despite financial limitations. That helps explain how the Rays have churned out a number of general managers and candidates in recent years. Rodriguez, for his part, previously oversaw the Rays' international scouting wing. He also has experience on the player development and performance science sides of things, and he even played collegiately back in the day. He's been connected to a few openings, including with the New York Mets in 2021.

4. Eve Rosenbaum

(Current role: Assistant general manager, Baltimore Orioles)

Rosenbaum, a former collegiate softball player, spent several years managing the Astros' international scouting department before joining Mike Elias and Sig Megdal in Baltimore as the team's director of baseball operations. She was promoted last summer to assistant general manager. It's only a matter of time before other owners take note of the Orioles' success on a shoestring budge. Once that happens, expect Rosenbaum (and others) to become top candidates for open GM spots.

5. Ben Sestanovich

(Current role: Assistant general manager, Atlanta Braves)

The Braves have become a general manager factory as well, graduating both Perry Minasian and Dana Brown in recent offseasons as owners attempt to emulate Atlanta's model. Sestanovich could be the next in line to get his own club. He's an Ivy League product who played collegiately and who has had a hand in Atlanta's player development machine. Another deep postseason run by the Braves this fall would surely boost his stock.