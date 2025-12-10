For the third time, Major League Baseball will stage a series in Mexico City. On Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, 2026, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will square off in Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol, the league announced Wednesay

"We are extremely excited to showcase our brand internationally once again and thank Major League Baseball for selecting us," Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said in a statement. "We have played more games in Mexico than any other team in the league and have invested heavily in growing our fanbase across the border over the years. Mexico has long been a valued location and focal point for us in searching for talent, building relationships, and growing the number of loyal D-backs followers."

The previous two series in this ballpark were in 2023 (Giants vs. Padres) and 2024 (Astros vs. Rockies). Something to watch is how well the ball flies. Mexico City is 7,349 feet above sea level, which is more than 2,000 feet higher than Denver's somewhat-notorious -- in terms of offense -- Coors Field. Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol is only 325 feet down each line and 400 feet to center field, so it's ripe for home runs. Sure enough, the first MLB game played there ended up a 16-11 final score, in favor of the Padres.

The four final scores, so far, in this ballpark:

16-11

6-4

12-4

8-2

MLB has also played games in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1996, 2018 and 2019.

"We are honored to bring Padres baseball back to Mexico City for another unforgettable series in 2026," Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. "Our debut there in 2023 was historic, and this return reflects our continued commitment to celebrate our bi-national fan base and help grow the game of baseball internationally. We are excited to play once again at beautiful Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in front of passionate Mexican baseball fans and our faithful fans who will join us on the journey to this world-class city and ballpark."