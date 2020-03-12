MLB players react after Opening Day gets delayed due to coronavirus concerns
Opening Day has been pushed back at least two weeks
Major League Baseball has joined many other leagues and has halted action for at least four weeks due to coronavirus concerns. On Thursday, the league announced it has pushed back the start of the regular season by at least two weeks. Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 and will not take place on April 9 at the earliest.
The league delayed operations, and canceled all previously scheduled spring training games.
Here's what MLB wrote in its statement:
"Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. today announced that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans."
After the announcement, many players took to social media or spoke to reporters to comment on the announcement.
Mets slugger Pete Alonso called it a "strange circumstance" and thanked those doing all they can to help.
Giancarlo Stanton recognized that this situation is bigger than baseball.
Andrew Miller had a similar message.
Francisco Lindor wanted to remind people to be kind to each other.
Rhys Hoskins said,"I think we'll remember for the rest of our lives."
Max Scherzer noted Thursday morning that he thinks it's "naive to think that there's not one player in any one of the camps across MLB right now that has not contracted it yet."
Playing on Thursday -- which a handful of teams did in Grapefruit League action before the league's decision -- felt weird for many.
In total, four major American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, the NBA and NHL) have suspended their seasons. You can follow along with live updates about how coronavirus is impacting the sports world here.
