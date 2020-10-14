Four teams remain in Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason, and the League Championship Series round is in full swing. The Braves and Dodgers are squaring off in the NLCS, and Atlanta took the first two games over L.A. On the American League side, the Rays hold a commanding 3-0 ALCS lead over the Astros and need just one more win to capture the pennant.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you'll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

*-if necessary

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington

*-if necessary

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: