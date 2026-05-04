I generally try to avoid highlighting the same team in consecutive weeks in this area, but the Atlanta Braves have forced my hand. There was an argument last week that I was too aggressive in promoting the Braves to the top spot over the Dodgers. This time around, there isn't a strong one for the Dodgers -- assuming we're talking about how things stand and not trying to predict the future.

The Braves are now 25-10. They have the best record in the majors by 1 ½ games, the best record in the NL by 2 ½ games, a better record than the two-time reigning champs by 3 ½ games and an NL East lead of 8 ½ games.

Now, you might be wondering how many times the Braves have gotten off to this kind of a start. By record, though 35 games, the answer is not since the mound was moved back to 60 feet, six inches. That happened in 1893. They weren't even the Braves. For this franchise, the only better starts came in:

1884: 28-7

1892: 26-9

1889: 26-9

That's it. None of the stellar 1990s-2000s Braves teams was this good through 35 games. The 2021 champs weren't even close. The 2022-23 juggernaut regular-season Braves didn't do it. It didn't happen in the other World Series championship seasons, 1914 (in Boston) or 1957 (in Milwaukee).

Nope. This Braves team stands a cut above the rest, at least so far. They've been ridiculous. And they only started 6-5, meaning they've now won 19 of their past 24. They are the only team in baseball that hasn't lost a series yet. They have the best run differential by 15.

No team has scored more runs than the Braves' 205. The team with the second-most runs scored (Cubs) has crossed home plate just 185 times. The Braves' team OPS is .806, the highest mark in the majors. They're hitting .276 and, yes, that also leads the majors.

On the pitching side, the Braves are second in ERA at 3.19, trailing only the Yankees. The rotation, despite having big injury issues heading into the season, is third in ERA at 3.17. The bullpen, with closer Raisel Iglesias sitting on the IL, is third at 3.22 and has only two blown saves.

They now have to deal with Ronald Acuña Jr. on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, but nothing has slowed this ballclub down to this point. And Acuña hasn't even been that great, slashing .252/.362/.378 (110 OPS+) with two homers and seven steals in 11 tries.

Can they keep this up? Surely not. They are on pace to win 115 games. Surely we'll see some regression from the rotation at a bare minimum and losing Acuña for a few weeks is bad news.

Right now, though, there is no question: The Braves are the best team in baseball.