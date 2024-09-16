Let's take a walk back to Feb. 12. That was the day my pre-spring training power rankings dropped. Many people believed the Dodgers were an obvious No. 1 to enter the season because of how much money they spent in the offseason to add talent to their already immensely talented ballclub.

I wasn't overly bold in moving them down, but I had them No. 2. And I explained at great length that the concerns were in the starting rotation. Specifically, the lack of health and all the question marks. How would they ever piece the season together with their starting pitching?

Well, they are doing it, but it's unfolding pretty similarly to how I'd foreseen it. The Dodgers are in first place in the NL West and are overwhelmingly likely to win the division, having a 3 1/2-game lead with two weeks to play.

They also have seven starting pitchers on the injured list. Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, River Ryan and Emmet Sheehan aren't coming back this season. We found out over the weekend that Tyler Glasnow is very likely also on that list. Gavin Stone has started a throwing program to work his way back, but it's a shoulder injury. Those are so tricky. Clayton Kershaw's timeline is unknown as he looks to hopefully return from a bone spur in his big toe.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his second start since returning from the injured list on Monday. He only lasted four innings in his first start. That was a shoulder injury too.

Walker Buehler is 1-5 with a 5.95 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. Bobby Miller is 2-4 with an 8.17 ERA. Rookie righty Landon Knack hasn't been bad, but he's inconsistent.

That leaves trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty, who has been good but not great.

The Dodgers will be hoping for things to break right the rest of the way with Yamamoto, Stone, Kershaw, Buehler and Miller. There's still a chance three of that group, along with Flaherty, will make for a very good playoff rotation. They might even win the World Series.

It's just that it's hard to be confident in that playoff rotation coming together in positive fashion in these final two weeks, given the way the entire season to this point has gone.

Basically, all those question marks we discussed in the spring remain question marks.