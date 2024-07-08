Are the Yankees making us watch a rerun? Don't get me wrong. I love a good rerun if it's a good show. I'd watch the hell out of Breaking Bad reruns. In sports, though, it's usually less fun. Ask Yankees fans about this one that they just saw in 2022.

Remember that Yankees team? They started off 7-6 and then went absolutely nuts. By the middle of June, there were stories about their historic pace. Could they win 114 like the 1998 squad? Through June 29, those Yankees were 56-20, a 162-game pace of 119 wins. At nearly the halfway point of the season, they were on pace to set the single-season win record. At exactly the halfway point, they had 58 wins, putting them on pace to tie the 2001 Mariners. They headed to the All-Star break 64-28.

The 2022 Yankees would only go 35-35 in the second half. They were uninspiring in the playoffs. Sure, they advanced past the 92-win Guardians in five games in the ALDS, but then they were manhandled and swept by the Astros in the ALCS. It was a whimper from a team that was one of the best ever through just about the halfway point of the season.

The 2024 Yankees were the best team in baseball through the middle of June. They won 49 of their first 70 games, a 162-game pace of 113 wins. They won their 50th game with only 22 losses. They did most of this without 2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. There were good signs early in the season that the lineup would be much deeper, notably with the additions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, but also thanks to what looked like a breakout season from Anthony Volpe.

Since June 14, though, the Yankees have gone 5-15 and Yankees fans everywhere are going, "we've seen this one before, haven't we?" Hell, maybe it's not a rerun, because they look much worse than simply a .500-after-the-break team.

Maybe there's hope to avoid a similar fate to 2022. Volpe is still plenty young and could get hot again. Giancarlo Stanton was having a very nice season before injury, so once he comes back, that'll help. Verdugo should be better. Gleyber Torres needs to be better. Maybe Ben Rice is legit. All of these things could help, but in this bad stretch there's been far too much of "Aaron Judge and Juan Soto can only do so much."

The rotation, too, could easily become dominant. We've seen great stretches before from the likes of Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes while we're fully aware of what Cole can do.

The way things look right now, though, they certainly have reasons for pessimism, especially since they just saw a historically great start fall apart two seasons ago.