In exactly two weeks, the first spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. The first spring training games will be played three weeks from Friday. Then, before you know it, the World Baseball Classic will get underway. Real live baseball is fast approaching. Until then, here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors.

Astros seeking a lefty bat

The Astros would like to add a lefty bat to balance out their righty heavy lineup, GM Dana Brown said at the team's FanFest event this past weekend (via The Athletic). "If we have an opportunity where we can add a left-handed bat, I think that would be more of interest as opposed to just saying, 'Hey, we want to get an outfielder,'" Brown said.

At the moment Houston's only lefty bats are the great Yordan Alvarez, platoon outfielders Zach Cole and Jesús Sánchez, and backup catcher César Salazar. The Astros have been trying to unload first baseman Christian Walker since the trade deadline. Ideally they would move him and bring in a lefty hitter who can play first base, though dealing Walker seems very unlikely at this point.

Sugano intends to remain in MLB

Tomoyuki Sugano BAL • SP • #19 ERA 4.64 WHIP 1.33 IP 157 BB 36 K 106 View Profile

Veteran right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano intends to stay in the MLB and not return to Japan, he told Sports Hochi. "I'm waiting for an offer. I'm not even thinking about returning to Japanese baseball," he said. The 36-year-old had a home run filled rookie year with the Orioles last season. He played 12 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan prior to 2025.

We did not rank Sugano among the offseason's top 50 free agents. A team that needs a back-end starter who can reliably take the ball every fifth day and help get them to the finish line of the 162-game regular season makes the most sense for Sugano. The Athletics, Nationals and Padres fit the bill. If Sugano is willing to pitch in Coors Field, the Rockies could work as well.

Red Sox interested in Moore

Dylan Moore TEX • 2B • #25 BA 0.201 R 35 HR 11 RBI 25 SB 14 View Profile

The Red Sox have interest in utility man Dylan Moore, according to MassLive.com. Moore, 33, has a career 110 OPS+ against lefties and he's played every position in the big leagues except catcher. Boston lost lefty masher Rob Refsnyder to free agency earlier this offseason. Moore could serve as a more proven alternative to current bench guys Nate Eaton and Nick Sogard.