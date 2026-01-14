reds-getty.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball's offseason is winding toward completion. Players will soon be on their way to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida and pitchers and catchers are officially due to report in less than a month. Soon thereafter, exhibition games will get underway, and before long it'll be Opening Day 2026 (Thursday, March 26).

While the clubs makes their own determination on when their players should arrive to spring training and get down to business, those dates generally fall within a tight window. This is a World Baseball Classic year, so reporting dates a little earlier than usual, as those players have to get ready sooner. Every team will open spring training the week of Feb. 9 this year.

Below, you'll find the spring training reporting dates and workout schedules for each club, broken down by their respective exhibition season leagues, be it the Cactus League (Arizona) or Grapefruit League (Florida).

2026 Cactus League spring training reporting dates
TeamPitchers and catchers first workoutFirst full squad workout

Arizona
Tues., Feb. 10Sun., Feb. 15

Chi. Cubs
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

Chi. White Sox
Tues., Feb. 10Sun., Feb. 15

Cincinnati
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb 16

Cleveland
Thurs., Feb. 12Tues., Feb 17

Colorado
Thurs., Feb. 12Tues., Feb. 17

Kansas City
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

L.A. Angels
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

L.A. Dodgers
Fri., Feb. 13Tues., Feb. 17

Milwaukee
Thurs., Feb. 12Tues., Feb. 17

Athletics
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

San Diego
Weds., Feb. 11Sun., Feb. 15

San Francisco
Tues., Feb. 10Sun., Feb. 15

Seattle
Thurs., Feb. 12Tues., Feb. 17

Texas
Tues., Feb. 1oSun., Feb. 15

2026 Grapefruit League spring training reporting dates
TeamPitchers and catchers first workoutFirst full squad workout

Atlanta
Tues., Feb. 12Sun., Feb. 15

Baltimore
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

Boston
Tues., Feb. 10Sun., Feb. 15

Detroit
Weds., Feb. 11Sun., Feb. 15

Houston
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

Miami
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

Minnesota
Thurs., Feb. 12Mon., Feb. 16

N.Y. Mets
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

N.Y. Yankees
Thurs., Feb. 12Mon., Feb. 16

Philadelphia
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

Pittsburgh
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

St. Louis
Thurs., Feb. 12Mon., Feb. 16

Tampa Bay
Thurs., Feb. 12Tues., Feb. 17

Toronto
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16

Washington
Weds., Feb. 11Mon., Feb. 16