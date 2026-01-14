Major League Baseball's offseason is winding toward completion. Players will soon be on their way to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida and pitchers and catchers are officially due to report in less than a month. Soon thereafter, exhibition games will get underway, and before long it'll be Opening Day 2026 (Thursday, March 26).

While the clubs makes their own determination on when their players should arrive to spring training and get down to business, those dates generally fall within a tight window. This is a World Baseball Classic year, so reporting dates a little earlier than usual, as those players have to get ready sooner. Every team will open spring training the week of Feb. 9 this year.

Below, you'll find the spring training reporting dates and workout schedules for each club, broken down by their respective exhibition season leagues, be it the Cactus League (Arizona) or Grapefruit League (Florida).