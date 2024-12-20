The Major League Baseball offseason marches on as we're already to Dec. 20 with a good number of free agents still available and also plenty of trade rumor fodder through which to sort. Let's hit on anything that pops up on this Friday right here.

Blue Jays still looking to extend Vlad Jr.

The Jays are "desperate to do something big," at least according to "perception within the industry," reports The Athletic. A major extension for superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would certainly qualify. The suggestion in the report is that an extension in the $500 million to $600 million ballpark is a "realistic" target.

Guerrero is going to be 26 years old next season and hits free agency once the season is complete. Last year, he hit .323/.396/.544 (166 OPS+) with 44 doubles, 30 homers, 103 RBI, 98 runs and 6.2 WAR. He finished sixth in MVP voting and has a runner-up finish under his belt as well.

Another Jays legacy player hitting free agent next offseason is shortstop Bo Bichette, but he's coming off a disaster of a season. The Athletic report says the Blue Jays "do not appear nearly as interested" in extending Bichette as Guerrero, though they also aren't shopping him on the trade market.

There's also this: "Executives from three rival clubs, granted anonymity for their candor, said the Jays are open to moving him, but only for a high price."

Twins listening on López?

The Twins have listened to trade offers on starting pitcher Pablo López, reports ESPN. This doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be traded or that they even want to trade him, just that they aren't listening to other teams' inquiries. Though the Twins were the AL Central champs in 2023 and were a strong contender until a collapse last season, there continue to be whispers about them wanting to shed payroll.

López, 28, was 15-10 with a 4.08 ERA (102 ERA+), 1.19 WHIP and 198 strikeouts in 185⅓ innings. He was an All-Star and finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting in 2023, but he's been inconsistent through much of his big-league career. He has three years and $65.25 million left on his current contract.