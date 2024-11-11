Major League Baseball's offseason continues onward on Monday. With it, so too does the rumor mill. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all the day's most notable moves, news, and notes. Scroll slowly with us, won't you?

Walker drawing interest from Yankees, others

Count the Yankees among the teams with interest in free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, according to USA Today. Nightengale notes that at least five other clubs are also interested in Walker, including the incumbent Diamondbacks and Nationals. (The Mets could also show interest, depending on what happens with Pete Alonso.) The Yankees in particular are looking to replace Anthony Rizzo, who became a free agent at the end of the season.

Christian Walker ARI • 1B • #53 BA 0.251 R 72 HR 26 RBI 84 SB 2 View Profile

CBS Sports recently ranked Walker as the 18th-best free agent available. (Do note those rankings are based in part on expected AAV, meaning that Walker's profile worked against him ranking higher despite good production.) Here's what we wrote:

Over the past five offseasons, there's been exactly one righty-hitting first baseman who signed a contract longer than two years: José Abreu with the Houston Astros. The less written about how that deal aged the better. Pete Alonso should make it two this offseason; can Walker get the count to three? We're skeptical, though it's not an indictment of his talent. Walker is coming off a tremendous three-year run during which he displayed both on-base and slugging capabilities. It's also not to belittle his story -- remember, this is someone who was claimed off waivers three times in a single month in 2017. Our pessimism stems from Walker's encroaching 34th birthday. Teams haven't shown an inclination to commit to right-right first basemen with regularity. We have no reason to believe Walker will be an exception.

Walker, 33, has posted an OPS+ of 120 or better in each of the last three seasons.