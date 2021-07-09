Though we haven't seen him pitching this season, left-handed starter Cole Hamels is not retired. In fact, he's apparently wanting to join a rotation here for the final few months of the 2021 season. Hamels will hold a showcase for possibly-interested teams on July 16 in Frisco, Texas, per multiple reports (Jon Heyman).

A shoulder injury limited Hamels to just one start last season with the Braves, in which he gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings. The last time he had a significant workload was the 2019 season with the Cubs. He was 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings.

Hamels, 37, is, of course, a pretty big name due to his career resume. He spent most of his time with the Phillies, where he was a three-time All-Star and the rotation anchor for the 2008 World Series champions. In fact, he won the NLCS and World Series MVPs that postseason.

He also made an All-Star team with the Rangers in 2016.

In all, Hamels is 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA (123 ERA+) in his career with 2,560 strikeouts in 2,698 innings. He ranks 33rd in MLB history in career strikeouts.

What Hamels has left in the tank is tough to know. He's definitely up there in years and has a lot of mileage on that left arm, but it's also possible the mostly-vacant 2020 did his arm some good and that he could throw really well for two months. This much is clear from afar, though: It would behoove any team looking for rotation help to take a look. He would only cost money and not the prospects it would require to grab another big league pitcher via trade this month.