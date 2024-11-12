The Major League Baseball offseason is in the period where basically every free agent is still available and any possible trade is still on the table. We've only seen slight foundation-laying with the qualifying offer deadline, Thanksgiving week and the Winter Meetings still on tap.

That means rumors will be of the cast-a-wide-net variety and fans can dare to dream.

Speaking of, let's get to it ...

Soto market expanding past where we thought?

The initial listing of teams that would realistically be in on Juan Soto wasn't very deep. The two New York teams and maybe the Dodgers, especially if they wanted to drive the price up on their final two 2024 opponents. That felt like the extent of it and it's possible those are the three legitimate bidders once the dust is settled. Still, we're getting more names now.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox are in on Soto, according to ESPN. Let's not forget the Blue Jays were heavy on Shohei Ohtani. They have the deep pockets necessary. The New York Post also reports that the Blue Jays could be a "spoiler" in the Soto bidding as the New York teams both go heavy on him.

The Post's Jon Heyman reports there are eight clubs in on Soto: Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox and two mystery teams. It's always possible the mystery team angle is floated from the agent side in an attempt to increase offers from the bidders, of course.

Don't forget about Teoscar

The next-biggest name on the free-agent, corner-outfield market after Soto is Teoscar Hernández, who is coming off a career year for the World Series champion Dodgers. He hit .272 with a 137 OPS+, 33 homers, 99 RBI and 4.3 WAR in the regular season. He also went 7 for 20 (.350) with a double, home run and four RBI in the five-game World Series.

The Dodgers are the favorite to bring him back, and he has publicly expressed a desire to make that happen, but it'll be a robust market, especially for teams worried they'll miss out on Soto. Jeff Passan of ESPN mentions the Dodgers (obviously), Red Sox, Orioles and Yankees. In the case of the Yankees, that's only if they miss out on Soto, but that might be a tough needle to thread. It's possible Hernández signs before Soto, after all.

Orioles, Giants on Burnes?

The Orioles have the financial might to retain free-agent starter Corbin Burnes, despite what has been floated publicly from the front office in the recent past -- especially now that they have been drawing good attendance and have a new owner who is ready to spend for a winner. The ace went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in the regular season and did his job in his one playoff start, a 1-0 loss.

Obviously, the Orioles won't be the only bidder, of course, and the Mets should be considered a threat for any free-agent starter this offseason. Passan also connects the Giants as a serious threat here, too.