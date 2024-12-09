MLB rumors: Latest news from Winter Meetings, live updates as Yankees, others move on after Juan Soto deal

MLB's Winter Meetings are taking place this week at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. The Winter Meetings are typically the four busiest days of the offseason, with loads of rumors and trades and free-agent signings. Even before the Winter Meetings really got underway, there was a blockbuster signing: Juan Soto agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. The contract includes no deferrals is the longest and richest contract in baseball history.

Soto is leaving the Yankees for New York's other team, and the ripple effects will be felt this week and far beyond. Soto's landing spot was the winter's biggest mystery, but plenty of hot stove questions remain.

How will the Yankees move on after losing Soto? Who else could the Mets add around him? Will Max Fried, Corbin Burnes or other big-name free agents ink new deals in the coming days? Could a star like Nolan Arenado or Cody Bellinger be traded? Here are our five biggest Winter Meetings bold predictions.

CBS Sports will bring you instant coverage and analysis of all the latest rumors, trades, and signings from the Winter Meetings this week. Follow along below.