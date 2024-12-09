MLB rumors: Latest news from Winter Meetings, live updates as Yankees, others move on after Juan Soto deal

Landing spots for the top remaining free agents
At the moment 37 of our top 50 free agents are unsigned. Here's where the top guys could land:
MLB's Winter Meetings are taking place this week at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. The Winter Meetings are typically the four busiest days of the offseason, with loads of rumors and trades and free-agent signings. Even before the Winter Meetings really got underway, there was a blockbuster signing: Juan Soto agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. The contract includes no deferrals is the longest and richest contract in baseball history.
Soto is leaving the Yankees for New York's other team, and the ripple effects will be felt this week and far beyond. Soto's landing spot was the winter's biggest mystery, but plenty of hot stove questions remain.
How will the Yankees move on after losing Soto? Who else could the Mets add around him? Will Max Fried, Corbin Burnes or other big-name free agents ink new deals in the coming days? Could a star like Nolan Arenado or Cody Bellinger be traded? Here are our five biggest Winter Meetings bold predictions.
CBS Sports will bring you instant coverage and analysis of all the latest rumors, trades, and signings from the Winter Meetings this week. Follow along below.
The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernández remain interested in a reunion, though there is a gap in contract talks, reports ESPN. Los Angeles signed lefty swinging Michael Conforto over the weekend, and even then there is still room in the outfield for Hernández. Mookie Betts may move back to the infield, in which case the club's outfield mix includes Conforto, Tommy Edman, James Outman, and Andy Pages.
The Red Sox and Yankees have both been connected to Hernández in recent weeks, and now that they've officially missed out on Juan Soto, expect both to up their efforts to sign Hernández. As a pull heavy right-handed hitter, he is an especially good fit for Fenway Park and the Green Monster. Not so much for Yankee Stadium, which favors lefties. Now 32, Hernández slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 homers for the Dodgers in 2024.
Those four teams above are active in the market for free agent relievers, according to MLB.com. The Dodgers re-signed Blake Treinen and the Mets signed former Yankees closer Clay Holmes this past weekend. The unsigned relievers among our top 50 free agents are Jeff Hoffman (No. 24), Tanner Scott (No. 27), Kenley Jansen (No. 30), Carlos Estévez (No. 34), David Robertson (No. 35), Kirby Yates (No. 36), and A.J. Minter (No. 48). There is no Josh Hader type this offseason, that lockdown All-Star closer, though there are several high-end options with high-leverage experience.
According to MLB.com, the Brewers are among the teams with interest in White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. The ChiSox seem likely to trade Crochet this winter, perhaps even at the Winter Meetings this season. He's coming off a breakout season and he has two years of team control remaining, two years in which the White Sox won't contend. Crochet has an injury history (2024 was his first full season back from Tommy John surgery) and holding him until the trade deadline would be awfully risky.
Crochet is projected to make $3 million or so through arbitration in 2025, which is an absolute bargain. The Brewers could use another high-end starter (which contender couldn't?) and they are deep in position player prospects, which is what White Sox GM Chris Getz said he would seek in a Crochet trade earlier this month. Jackson Chourio is obviously off-limits. Prospects like infielder/outfielder Tyler Black and catcher Jeferson Quero could entice the ChiSox, however.
Giants erstwhile closer Camilo Doval is drawing "strong" interest, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The 27-year-old was an All-Star in 2023 and one of the best relievers in baseball from 2022-23, though he struggled in 2024, enough that he was demoted to Triple-A at one point during the summer. Doval threw 59 innings with 78 strikeouts this past season, but also had a 4.88 ERA.
With upper-90s gas and another three years of team control, it is no surprise teams around the league are showing interest in Doval. He's shown he can be a team's top high leverage option, plus there's a chance to buy low on him after his poor 2024. Three years of team control mean every team, rebuilders and contenders, could have interest in Doval. He's a desirable trade target despite the unsightly ERA.
The Mariners are willing to listen to offers for right-hander Luis Castillo, according to the Boston Globe. Castillo is owed just under $70 million from 2025-27 with a vesting option for 2028. The soon-to-be 32-year-old threw 175 1/3 innings with 175 strikeouts and a 3.64 ERA in 2024. Seattle has a loaded rotation and could deal a starter to add offense. Castillo is the team's highest paid pitcher. Trading him would clear up some money and presumably add a bat(s).
The Red Sox immediately jump to mind as a potential landing spot for Castillo. Boston struck out on Juan Soto and they have a clear desire to add a high-end starter this offseason. They've been connected to both Corbin Burnes and Max Fried in recent weeks, plus they are deep in lefty bats (Wilyer Abreu, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida), and could trade one for a starting pitcher. Does Casas for Castillo, plus whatever else to even things out, work as a trade framework?