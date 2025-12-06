The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway, and we're working our way through the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Saturday's roundup just below.

Phillies among teams interested in Bellinger

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.272 R 89 HR 29 RBI 98 SB 13 View Profile

Outfielder Cody Bellinger's renaissance as a frontline talent is now three years deep, and going into his age-30 campaign in 2026 he can once again expect a healthy market for his services. Speaking of which, Jeff Passan reports that the Phillies are among the teams interested in Bellinger. The incumbent Yankees remain the most likely destination for Bellinger, and the Mets also maintain some level of interest. From the Philly standpoint, their Bellinger interest probably hinges on what becomes of free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber. If Schwarber inks elsewhere this winter, then the Phillies could pivot to Bellinger to fill that lineup hole, assuming he outlasts Schwarber on the free agent market.

Red Sox eyeing Bichette as Bregman fallback?

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

The Red Sox's offseason priority now that the rotation has been fortified is bringing back third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman in 2025 was an essential part of Boston's return to the postseason, but he's now on the market after opting out. If Bregman lands elsewhere, might the Sox turn to Bo Bichette? The Athletic reports that some within the organization see Bichette as a strong "alternative" to Bregman and would angle to move him to second base. Bichette has spent his entire career with the Blue Jays, and they remain the favorites to retain his services this offseason. However, they could have some competition from their division rivals in Boston.

Castellanos willing to play first base

Trade speculation continues to swirl about veteran Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos. He's in decline at the plate going into his age-34 season, and he's owed $20 million for 2027. In other words, there's no real market for his services. Even so, Castellanos recently said he's willing to learn and play first base in the event of a trade to a team that needs that role filled. That, though, doesn't address his declining offensive abilities.