The offseason slogs on here in Major League Baseball with three of the top eight and five of the top 12 free agents still on the board. In looking at our tracker, 24 of the top 50 remain unsigned. Several players thought to be trade candidates heading into the offseason have yet to be moved, but there is some news on that front.

A's outfielder Brent Rooker was said to be a possible target for several teams seeking a power upgrade, but in the middle of the night last night, news broke that he had agreed to a five-year, $60 million extension with the Athletics.

We are over a month from spring training, but the offseason is more than halfway over if we said it was the end of the World Series until pitchers and catchers report. Teams need to start rounding those rosters into shape.

Let's gather the latest news and rumors from the hot stove right here.

Yankees shopping Stroman

The Yankees are "actively trying to deal" starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, reports USA Today. Stroman, 33, is owed $18.5 million for 2025, but there's also a player option for $18 million in 2026 to consider. In 154 ⅔ last season across 29 starts and one relief appearance, Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA (95 ERA+), 1.47 WHIP and 113 strikeouts against 60 walks, finishing with 0.7 WAR. He was on the Yankees postseason roster but never saw game action.

Boston or stay home for Arenado?

The Cardinals headed into the offseason ready to deal third baseman Nolan Arenado and had reportedly agreed on a deal to Houston, but Arenado vetoed that with his no-trade clause rights. Things on the Arenado trade front right now are "quiet," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak admitted on the radio last week. Per The Athletic, "multiple league sources indicate the Red Sox represent Arenado's last chance to get dealt before the 2025 season."

As things stand, it doesn't seem like a strong possibility. Even if the Red Sox want to move Rafael Devers to first base, a better acquisition at third would likely be signing free agent Alex Bregman instead of trading even mid-level prospects for Arenado.

Arenado will be 34 next season. He's owed $74 million for the next three seasons, though the Rockies are still taking care of $10 million of that. Last season, he hit .272/.325/.394 (101 OPS+) with 16 homers, 71 RBI and 2.5 WAR.

Mets meet with big-time free-agent reliever

The New York Mets have met with All-Star reliever Tanner Scott, reports The Athletic. The 30-year-old lefty worked 72 innings in 72 appearances last season, pitching to a 1.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 84 strikeouts. He had 22 saves but was shifted away from closer after the Marlins traded him to the Padres. He also ended with 11 holds while only blowing two saves all year. His walk rate is a touch high, but he's shown the ability to excel in a closing or setup role.

The Mets have Edwin Díaz as closer with pitchers like José Buttó and Reed Garrett in setup roles right now. Danny Young currently looks like the only lefty in the bullpen, so Scott would be a great fit here as a southpaw and top setup man.

Arráez to Yankees is possible?

High-average infielder Luis Arráez has already been traded twice in the last few years while winning three straight batting titles with three different teams. Would he be moved again? MLB Network reports that Arráez being traded to the Yankees is a "possibility" but that it isn't close to happening right now.

The Padres made it to the NLDS with Arráez as their primary leadoff man in 2024, but there continue to be whispers about them wanting to cut costs. Arráez isn't on a monster contract or anything, but he's projected to make around $14.6 million in arbitration this coming season before hitting free agency. If the right deal comes along, perhaps the Padres pounce.

Arráez, 27, hit .314/.346/.392 (106 OPS+) with 200 hits, 32 doubles, two triples, four homers, 46 RBI, 83 runs, nine steals and 1.0 WAR last season. He is possible the best player in baseball when it comes to hit tool, but there's a void everywhere else. He has very little power, doesn't draw walks, is a poor defender and doesn't run much given how often he singles. There's value to his hit tool, obviously, which is why teams continue to show interest in him, but there's also a reason teams continue to make him available via trade.

If the Yankees added him, they'd probably play him at second and put Jazz Chisholm Jr. back at third. That's not a strong infield defense.

Jays among Estévez suitors

The Blue Jays are "among a half dozen teams" showing interest in free agent closer Carlos Estévez, according to the New York Post. The 32-year-old right-hander was traded from the Angels to the Phillies in front of the deadline last season. On the whole, he worked 55 innings in 54 games and pitched to a 2.45 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 50 strikeouts against just eight unintentional walks. He saved 26 games in 31 chances.

Chad Green closed for the Blue Jays for a good portion of last season and is back with the ballclub, but he could be used in other roles. Estévez would make a fine fit.

Braves looking for OF, SP, RP

Though the Braves have been extremely quiet this offseason, they remain "in the market for an outfielder, a high-leverage reliever and a starter good enough to make a postseason rotation," according to The Athletic. Something that might have made them a bit less aggressive so far, per the report, is that both ace Spencer Strider and 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. are making good progress in their rehab from season-ending 2024 injuries.

Mariners still dangling Castillo

All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo remains on the trade block "with the idea of acquiring major-league talent or close to it while clearing the rest of the contract," reports The Athletic.

Castillo, 32, finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting in 2023, but took a step back last season. He finished 11-12 with a 3.64 ERA (101 ERA+), 1.17 WHIP and 175 strikeouts in 175 ⅓ innings with 1.8 WAR. That contract the Mariners would like to shed has three years and $72.45 million left, along with a vesting option for 2028.