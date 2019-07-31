MLB trade deadline: Giants acquire second baseman Scooter Gennett from Reds

Prior to the Major League Baseball's 2019 trade deadline on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants acquired second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman:

Gennett, 29, has been limited to 20 games this season due to injury. He made the All-Star team in 2018, however, and since 2017 has batted .298/.344/.493 (118 OPS+) in more than 1,200 plate appearances. A left-handed hitter, Gennett has historically performed much better against righties -- to the point where his platoon splits suggest he should be benched versus lefties..

Nonetheless, Gennett should represent an upgrade over incumbent second baseman Joe Panik. Panik entered Wednesday with a 67 OPS+ on the season. Given his struggles over the past two seasons, it's fair to consider him a non-tender candidate. Gennett figures to be paired with veteran utility man Donovan Solano, who has seen more action at second base as of late.

Gennett, an impending free agent, is one of two middle infielders the Giants acquired Wednesday. The other, Mauricio Dubon, came over from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Drew Pomeranz trade. Dubon, at least for the time being, looks like the Giants' second baseman of the future.