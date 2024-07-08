The 2024 MLB trade deadline is three weeks and one day away. We've already seen trades involving Luis Arraez (Marlins to Padres) and Aaron Civale (Rays to Brewers), and we'll surely see more deals between now and July 30. Here are our top 30 trade candidates, here is the latest on the defending World Series champion Rangers, and here now are the latest deadline nuggets.

Growing belief Chisholm will be traded

Jazz Chisholm MIA • CF • #2 BA 0.255 R 37 HR 10 RBI 40 SB 17 View Profile

There is growing belief the Marlins will trade Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the trade deadline, reports the Miami Herald. The Marlins have already traded Arraez and are all but certain to trade free agent-to-be closer Tanner Scott before the deadline. Chisholm, the club's best position player, has a .733 OPS this year and will remain under team control through 2026.

Miami moved Chisholm to center field last year so they could slot Arraez in at second base, though Chisholm has rated much better as a second baseman than center fielder in his career, defensively. An interested team could move him back to the infield. Chisholm, 26, was a deserving All-Star in 2022, though his bat has not yet returned to that level. He's been closer to a league-average hitter the last two seasons.

Phillies eyeing Rooker

Brent Rooker OAK • LF • #25 BA 0.278 R 35 HR 18 RBI 54 SB 4 View Profile

The MLB-best Phillies have their eyes on Athletics slugger Brent Rooker, according to USA Today. Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin) are expected to return from the injured list very soon, but even then the Phillies still need an outfielder. Johan Rojas is a gifted defender in center but a poor hitter. Whit Merrifield fits best in a reserve role at this point in his career.

Rooker, 29, was an All-Star Game snub, and he would provide significant right-handed power to a Phillies lineup that can lean a little too left-handed at times. The downside is Rooker is a poor defender and he would have to play left field (with Brandon Marsh in center) full-time with Schwarber locked into DH. Rooker is under team control through 2027, so he would be a long-term addition.

Giants, Reds swap Slater for Young

Austin Slater SF • RF • #13 BA 0.200 R 12 HR 1 RBI 9 SB 2 View Profile

Late Sunday night, the Giants traded outfielder Austin Slater (and cash) to the Reds for lefty Alex Young, both teams announced. Slater, a righty platoon bat having a down year, was San Francisco's longest-tenured player. He will be a free agent after the season and he gives the Reds another body for an outfield that has been depleted by injuries this year. Young spent time with the Giants in 2022 and had a nice year for the Reds in 2023, throwing 53 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A after the trade and bolsters San Francisco's pitching reserves.