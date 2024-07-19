Major League Baseball's trade deadline is now only 11 days away. The completion of the recent amateur draft means that front office personnel across the league can now focus their energies on deadline prep. In turn, deals and rumors should begin to pop up with more frequency. With that in mind, let's recap Friday's rumor mill.

Orioles interested in Miller, Scott

The Orioles have been "in touch" with the Athletics concerning closer Mason Miller, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Baltimore has also expressed interest in Marlins closer Tanner Scott, who began his MLB career by spending parts of five seasons with the Orioles. Both Miller and Scott were ranked on CBS Sports' top-30 trade candidates list.

Of the two, Scott is more likely to move -- indeed, he might be the likeliest of any player in the majors. Miller, though, is more intriguing because of his elite power arsenal and his substantive years of remaining team control. (He won't qualify for free agency until after the 2029 season.) That remaining team control, plus his high-quality performance and his lengthy injury history, may make it impossible for the A's to recoup what they believe to be fair value. As such, it's unclear if Oakland will move Miller.

Still, the Orioles have one of the best farm systems in baseball. If they want a player, it stands to reason they have the resources to make a compelling offer. Expect to see Baltimore linked to essentially all the other top pitchers on the market over the next week-plus.

Dodgers boss addresses deadline

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, talked to reporters this week about what Los Angeles intends to do at the trade deadline. Unsurprisingly, given some of the rumors already out there linking the Dodgers to top starters, Friedman made a point of suggesting they aren't likely to shop around for marginal updates.

"For us, I don't think our mentality is different than it's been in previous years in that we feel we have a really good team and to the extent that we can add really good players we're going to be aggressive to do so," Friedman told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. "What appears to be a marginal upgrade is not something we're going to spend a lot of time on. That doesn't mean something is not going to happen along those lines but that's not where our energy and focus will be."

The Dodgers enter Friday with a 56-41 record, giving them a 7-game lead in the National League West. Los Angeles is currently without several key contributors: shortstop Mookie Betts, right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, and lefty Clayton Kershaw among them. Each is expected to return from injury this season.