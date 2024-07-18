The 2024 MLB trade deadline is a mere 12 days away. With the amateur draft concluded, front offices are now shifting into deadline mode, so expect the trades and rumors to pick up soon. Here's the latest from the trade rumor mill.

Rays willing to take calls on top bats

Isaac Paredes TB • 3B • #17 BA 0.261 R 36 HR 15 RBI 50 SB 0 View Profile

The Rays are willing to listen to offers for their top hitters -- Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz, Isaac Paredes -- in the right deal, reports MLB.com. Paredes, Tampa's All-Star representative, may be most likely to go because there are few quality third basemen available, and top prospect Junior Caminero is knocking on the door and ready to take over at the hot corner.

Arozarena and Díaz have both have picked it up at the plate the last few weeks after sluggish starts to the season. Díaz is signed through 2025 with an option for 2026. Arozarena is under team control through 2026 and Paredes through 2027. The Rays are willing to trade anyone at any time, so it's no surprise they're willing to listen on these three.

Twins interested in rental starters

Jack Flaherty DET • SP • #9 ERA 3.13 WHIP .98 IP 95 BB 16 K 119 View Profile

To gear up for a second-half postseason push, the Twins are interested in adding a rental starting pitcher, according to The Athletic. They have mostly targeted starters with multiple years of control the last few years, such as Sonny Gray, Pablo López, Tyler Mahle, and Joe Ryan. A two-month rental (three if they reach the postseason) would be a departure from their usual M.O.

We ranked only one rental starter among our top 30 trade candidates: Tigers righty Jack Flaherty. Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi could be a rental, though he'll gain a $20 million player option for 2025 with another 62 innings pitched in 2024. Other possible rental starters include Pirates lefty Marco Gonzales, Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney, and Rangers righty Michael Lorenzen.

White Sox designate Maldonado

Martin Maldonado CHW • C • #15 BA 0.119 R 9 HR 4 RBI 11 SB 0 View Profile

The White Sox will designate veteran catcher Martín Maldonado for assignment, reports The Athletic. Long a light bat, Maldonado's defense has begun to slip as well, and Chicago's pitching staff has performed no differently when throwing to young Korey Lee. The 37-year-old Maldonado has a .403 OPS this season and has been worth -1.5 WAR even including his defensive contributions. The 14-year veteran won a World Series ring with the 2022 Astros.