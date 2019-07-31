MLB trade deadline: Twins get reliever Sam Dyson from Giants
Minnesota adds more depth to their bullpen
The Giants have traded right-handed reliever Sam Dyson to the Twins, in exchange for right-handers Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng and outfielder Jaylin Davis.
Dyson, 31, turned his career around when he joined the Giants in 2017. Dyson wasn't the best available bullpen arm at this year's deadline, but he's still going to be an improvement for the Twins' bullpen. The right-hander, who's on a $5 million salary, also has team control through the 2020 season.
In 49 games (51 innings pitched), Dyson has posted a 2.47 ERA and a 2.74 FIP with a 55 percent groundball rate and 6.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The minor leaguers included in the prospect package are not ranked in the Twins' top 30 prospect list, according to MLB Pipeline.
Dyson will join Taylor Rogers, Trevor May, Ryne Harper and the Twins' recent addition, Sergio Romo in the bullpen.
Entering Wednesday, Minneosta (65-41) is in sole possession of first place in American League Central, but the Indians have managed to cut their lead down to just three games.
