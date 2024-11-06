Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts is now an MVP and three-time World Series champion. He's also long been considered one of the best defensive players in baseball. He's so good that he can pop into the infield when the team is in a bind. It sounds like the Dodgers will take advantage of his versatility heading toward 2025.

At the General Manager meetings Wednesday, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said that the assumption is that Betts will move back to the infield in 2025, whether he's needed at second base or shortstop (via the New York Post).

Betts played 70 games at second and 16 at short in 2023. This past season, expected Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux had the yips in spring training and the Dodgers shifted Betts to shortstop full time before he broke his wrist. Among his infield outings, he appeared in 65 games at short and 18 at second in the season.

While he's exceptional in right field and can play above-average defense at second, the general consensus is that Betts is a bit overmatched, defensively, at shortstop. Still, the Dodgers are right to keep their options open as they look to build toward a repeat championship in 2025.

Let's not forget that the prized free agent of the offseason, Juan Soto, is a right fielder. Even if the Dodgers aren't planning on pursuing Soto and/or moving Betts to the infield, it makes perfect sense to pretend they are and drive up Soto's price on other potential suitors.

Betts is now an eight-time All-Star. In 116 games last season, he hit .289/.372/.491 (145 OPS+) with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 homers, 75 RBI, 75 runs, 16 steals and 4.8 WAR. In 16 playoff games, he hit .290/.387/.565 with five doubles, four homers, 16 RBI and 14 runs. He hit what proved to be the game-winning and series-winning sac fly in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the World Series.