Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable, breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed Ketel Marte's future. This week we're going to do the same with Munetaka Murakami.

Where will Munetaka Murakami sign? Which team needs him the most?

Dayn Perry: I'll say the Mariners for both questions. They could use some thump in the lineup after they lost Jorge Polanco to the Mets on the free-agent market, and you can also easily argue that having Ben Williamson penciled in as their third baseman for 2026 doesn't inspire great confidence. The position is a concern, as demonstrated by Seattle's decision to add Eugenio Suárez at the 2025 trade deadline. Seattle also remains an attractive destination for players making the leap from Japan, even if the M's haven't leveraged it all that much lately.

Mike Axisa: I'm going to go way off the board and say Murakami winds up with the Marlins. POBO Peter Bendix has hoarded guys with huge power since taking over two years ago, even if that power comes with swing-and-miss and defensive concerns (see: Morel, Christopher). Murakami fits the profile to a T. The Marlins do not have a single guaranteed contract on the books in 2027, so their payroll is a blank slate, and they reportedly want to spend some money this offseason (presumably in part to avoid an MLBPA grievance over their revenue-sharing spending). Spending on a 25 year old with huge power is a good way to do it.

As for which team needs Murakami the most, I'm going with the Pirates. They have no one who should stand in his way at any of his three positions (first base, third base, DH) and they're woefully short on power. The Pirates didn't just hit the fewest home runs in baseball in 2025; they hit the fewest home runs any team has hit in three years. Pittsburgh reportedly made Kyle Schwarber an offer, so they've at least created the illusion of wanting to spend. Murakami is only 25 and he has the sort of huge, game-changing power the Pirates lack. The only way they're going to get it is by taking a leap of faith on a player like this.

R.J. Anderson: I don't have a good feel for Murakami's market right now. I don't know if that's because everyone is keeping mum as part of the process or if it's because he's being received in a tepid manner by the market. (I know evaluators who have serious concerns about how his strikeout-heavy game ports to MLB.) I suppose all will be revealed on Monday. If I'm just throwing a guess out there for giggles, I'll say the Red Sox to satisfy their desire for more power. In terms of who needs him most, how about the Pirates? I'm sure at some point they'll end up with a Brandon Lowe type -- maybe even Brandon Lowe himself -- but Murakami would give them a fascinating, if risky, upside play as they attempt to return to the playoffs.

Matt Snyder: I'll say the Reds need him the most. That ballpark is too conducive to power to see no Reds player -- on a playoff team! -- reach even 23 home runs last season. They ranked 21st in both home runs and slugging percentage last season and that's just not acceptable. They need more thunder. I don't think they ever had much chance of prying Kyle Schwarber from the Phillies, but they should have been right with the Orioles for Pete Alonso. Here's a fallback option.

As to who signs him, I have no idea. I'll just stick with the Reds and say they get it done. There's not much confidence in this pick, though.