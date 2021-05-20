Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez is already a beloved figure in the nation's capitol thanks to leading the Nats to their first-ever World Series title in 2019. On Wednesday night, Martinez displayed yet again -- through a rather epic temper tantrum -- why he has become such a popular coach.

In the top of the seventh inning in a game between the Nationals and the Chicago Cubs, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner struck out on a pitch which went past Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras. Turner took off for first base and arrived at the bag at the same time as the ball did, but was called out anyway for what umpires declared was runner interference.

Martinez was apoplectic, immediately coming onto the field of play to argue his team's case. Martinez was promptly ejected, leading to him picking up first base and then throwing it into foul territory before kicking it for good measure.

The entire scenario was eerily reminiscent of an incident in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, which saw Martinez be ejected after arguing with umpires over a first base call on Turner. After Wednesday night's game, Martinez told reporters that he was beside himself over the matter of out of the baseline calls.

"If he's running straight down the line and the catcher makes a bad throw, what do you do?" Martinez said, according to NBC Sports Washington. "What do you do? He didn't even run hard and he made it to first base. And you're going to call him out?

"I'm over it. I'm really over it. I'm tired of it. I'm going to argue 1,000 times when that happens. I really am. I'm sick of it. It's a brutal call and I'm done hiding it. I really am."

Wednesday night marked Martinez's first ejection of the 2021 season. Despite his being ejected, the Nationals would go on to win 4-3.