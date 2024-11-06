The San Diego Padres are finalizing a two-year contract extension with manager Mike Shildt, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune. Shildt's current contract runs through 2025, so the extension will lock him in through the 2027 season. The team has not confirmed the extension, which is expected to be made official Wednesday.

"I appreciate the commitment from ownership and (GM A.J. Preller)," Shildt said after the Padres were eliminated by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. "I'm very grateful for A.J. and our relationship."

Shildt, 56, just completed his first season as Padres manager after spending the previous two years in a player development role with the team. San Diego went 93-69 this past season, including an MLB-best 56-29 after June 18. The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series before losing to the Dodgers in five games in the NLDS.

Joe Musgrove will miss 2025 with Tommy John surgery and Jurickson Profar is a free agent, otherwise most of San Diego's core will return next season. That includes starters Dylan Cease and Michael King, and middle of the order threats Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. The bullpen, led by Jason Adam and Robert Suarez, is strong as well.

Prior to joining the Padres, Shildt spent 17 years with the St. Louis Cardinals, working his way up from scout to minor league coach to major league manager. He managed the MLB team from 2018-21, took St. Louis to the postseason three times, and was the NL Manager of the Year in 2019. Shildt's career managerial record is 345-268 (.563).