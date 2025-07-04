PHILADELPHIA — Xander Bogaerts is the epitome of a player who never wants to miss a game. Even dating back to his days with the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora had to sometimes drag Bogaerts out of the lineup just so he could give his former leader a blow. A wrist injury? Bogaerts would play through it. Ailing shoulder? That, too -- even if it impacted his offense.

Which is why it's no surprise that Bogaerts, for much of this season, has had his share of struggles at the dish, in part, to a shoulder injury that required a cortisone shot. Yet you would never hear him use it as an excuse for his performance.

"It's feeling good," said Bogaerts this week as his Padres' played a three-game set against the Phillies. "The shoulder is getting better. I can't be really diving that much on the field -- for now. That's how it gets aggravated. At least we're kind of aware of where that comes from."

Bogaerts fractured that same shoulder last year diving for a ball, limiting him to just 111 games, his lowest total -- excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season -- since his rookie year in 2013 in Boston.

Xander Bogaerts SD • SS • #2 BA 0.258 R 36 HR 5 RBI 30 SB 13 View Profile

Bogaerts' production in San Diego has been mixed, opening him up to criticism considering the 11-year, $280 million deal he signed in December 2022. After a slow start in his first season with the Padres, he finished with a .285 average, .350 on-base percentage, .440 slugging, .790 OPS and 19 home runs. Last year, Bogaerts' numbers dipped as he hit .264 with 11 home runs and a .688 OPS. This season has brought its own struggles as well. He has just five homers, and his OPS has hovered in the mid-.600s for much of the year. But, perhaps, Bogaerts has found his stride, because in his last 90 plate appearances, the shortstop is hitting .317/.367/.488 with an .854 OPS.

"I really believe [he's found something]," said Padres manager Mike Shildt. "And, rightfully, you get asked the questions, because it's a performance-based game, and some of the performance hadn't been up to his standards. But I could comfortably and confidently answer that three weeks ago we [began] seeing more consistency in Xander's bat speed and exit velocity. We just weren't seeing results. I am so glad that he didn't get discouraged."

Down? Maybe. Bogaerts is a guy that wears emotion. Discouraged? Never. There's a genuine spirit to Bogaerts, too, which is rare for someone of his ilk.

"I mean, obviously my family plays a role," added Bogaerts. "But baseball can humble you, man. I always tell these guys my story at 21 I was in my first full season in the big leagues and I made two errors and I got booed. I was 21. I should make a couple errors. I remember, I was like, 'What the f--- was that? That was a big like, 'Whoa,' Yeah. I mean, I'm 21. We just won the World Series the year before, so probably the expectation and all of that."

The expectations in San Diego aren't quite as loud as they were in Boston. Bogaerts is prepared for that. Even in the later stages of his career, and under a contract widely viewed as an overpay, the 32-year-old is there to win. He brings two World Series titles to a roster full of megastars who lack the hardware.

"It's a wonderful trait," Shildt said. "It's a hard trait. It's one of the things that allows you to establish yourself in this league. It's also a part of being a real professional in this league. That's why this guy's been a winning player and been on two World Series winning clubs."

