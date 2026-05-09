The San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade catcher Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians. In return, the Giants will get the 29th pick in the draft this season and left-handed pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson.

Bailey, 26, was a first-round pick in 2020 out of N.C. State and got to the majors in 2023. He won the NL Gold Glove in each of his first two full seasons and is rated as one of the best framers in baseball. By some metrics, he's actually the best framer in baseball. He also scores out with exceptional pop time and throws out would-be base-stealers at a high rate.

With the bat, however, Bailey is not cutting it. So far this season, he's hitting .146/.213/.183 (16 OPS+) with 22 strikeouts in 89 plate appearances. It's a small sample, obviously, and he's been better before, even if not a good hitter. In his previous three seasons, Bailey hit .230/.287/.340 (78 OPS+).

The Guardians have used a catcher duo of Bo Naylor and Austin Hedges this season. Hedges actually has good numbers at the plate right now, but his recent history suggests he'll fall apart soon enough. Naylor is only hitting .143/.200/.238 and was optioned to Triple-A after the trade.

The Guardians are in first place in the AL Central at 21-19. The Giants are in last place in the NL West at 15-23.