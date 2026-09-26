The Chicago White Sox are postseason-bound just two years after losing a modern record 121 games. The ChiSox have clinched a playoff berth and are guaranteed to be no worse than the third wild-card team, though they are still alive in the AL Central race. A division title and a Wild Card Series bye remain in play on the regular season's penultimate day as the White Sox host the Colorado Rockies.

Chicago entered this season with an advantage no team could match: Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pope, was born and raised on Chicago's South Side, and grew up a White Sox fan. Has the team received help from a higher power this season?

"No comment," Pope Leo joked Friday when asked about the White Sox's season (via Reuters). "Great things happen in Chicago."

White Sox clinch playoff berth: Why MLB's biggest surprise could go all the way to the World Series Matt Snyder

Pope Leo, born Robert Prevost, was spotted in the crowd during the television broadcast of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series, which Chicago won in four games. He also wore a White Sox hat during his weekly general audience at the Vatican last June. There is no questioning the man's bona fides. Pope Leo is a White Sox fan to the core.

This year's White Sox are the first team in baseball history to reach the postseason after consecutive 100-loss seasons, and their 83 wins are by far the most for a team coming off three straight 100-loss seasons. The previous record was 70. Chicago lost 101 games in 2023, 121 games in 2024, and 102 games in 2025. No team lost more games from 2023-25.

The ChiSox are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central with two games to play. They hold the tiebreaker and only need to pull even with the Guardians to secure their first division title since 2021, and that all-important Wild Card Series bye.