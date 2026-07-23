Red Sox fall to Orioles, ending historic winning streak at 15 games, one shy of new franchise record

The Red Sox were tasked with playing a doubleheader on Wednesday thanks to a rainout on Tuesday night. In Game 1 of the twin bill, the Red Sox beat the Orioles 6-3, extending their winning streak to 15 games and tying a franchise record. In the nightcap, the Orioles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back, eventually toppling the Red Sox, 5-1.

The 15-game winning streak is over.

What a streak it was.

In terms of history, the Red Sox tied the franchise record set in 1946 with a lineup that included the likes of Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky, Bobby Doerr and Dom DiMaggio. That streak was broken by the Yankees with Snuffy Stirnweiss, Phil Rizzuto and, of course, Joe DiMaggio.

Red Sox extend winning streak to 15 games, tying franchise record set in 1946 Mike Axisa

Regarding more recent history, this 15-gamer is, so far, the second-longest winning streak of this decade.

The five longest winning streaks in the 2020s:

17 games, 2021 Cardinals

15 games, 2026 Red Sox

14 games, 2025 Brewers

14 games, 2022 Mariners

14 games, 2022 Braves

If we extended the search to include all of the 2000s, there have been only three longer winning streaks than the one the Red Sox just completed. In 2017, Cleveland won 22 straight games from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14. The "Moneyball" Athletics in 2002 famously won 20 straight games from Aug. 13 to Sept. 4. Then came those 2021 Cardinals. Three other teams, like the 2026 Red Sox, won 15 straight -- the 2000 Braves, 2001 Mariners and 2002 Giants.

An interesting note here is that none of these teams won the World Series. In fact, only the 2002 Giants even made it there.

The Red Sox will look to change things up on that front, as they've already turned their season on its head with this run. They were 37-48 and looking like one of the biggest sellers for the upcoming trade deadline before the streak started. Now with the streak having ended, the Red Sox are 52-49 and holding onto the third American League wild card spot.

While the streak may be over, the Red Sox's mark on history and damage to the rest of the league have been done while they drastically altered the trajectory of their season.