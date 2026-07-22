Red Sox extend winning streak to 15 games, tying franchise record set in 1946

No team in Boston Red Sox history has had a longer winning streak than the 2026 club. Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park, the Red Sox won their 15th consecutive game in the first game of their doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles (BOS 6, BAL 3). Boston jumped on O's starter Dean Kremer early and cruised to a relatively stress-free win the rest of the way.

"There's a lot of games to be played, but if we keep playing with the energy we're playing right now, good things are going to happen," Willson Contreras said after the Red Sox won their 14th straight game on Monday (via MLB.com). "Special things are going to happen."

The Red Sox loaded the bases 10 pitches into Wednesday afternoon's game, had a 2-0 lead 12 pitches into the game, and were up 4-0 by the end of the first inning. Boston's offense has come alive during the winning streak. They averaged 3.96 runs per game before the streak, the second fewest in baseball. That mark is 5.87 runs per game during the streak, the fifth most in baseball.

Rookie lefty Jake Bennett held the Orioles to three runs in 5 ⅔ innings, his worst start in over a month. He surrendered three runs total in his previous five starts and went at least six innings each time out. The Red Sox went into Wednesday with a 3.55 ERA, the fourth best in baseball. Their starters had a 3.88 ERA, eighth best in baseball.

This is the third winning streak of at least 13 games in Red Sox history. Here are the three:

Season Winning streak Dates 2026 15 and counting July 3 to present 1946 15 July 3-20 1948 13 July 18-27

The 15-game winning streak is baseball's longest since the St. Louis Cardinals had a 17-gamer in September 2021. It is the American League's longest winning streak since Cleveland's AL record 22-gamer in August/September 2017.

The winning streak has taken the Red Sox from 37-48 and 6 ½ games out of a wild-card spot to 52-48 and two games up on the third wild-card spot. This is the second-longest winning streak by a team that was under .500 when the streak started, behind only the 1916 New York Giants. The Giants were 2-13 when they started a 17-game winning streak. They went on to win the pennant.

According to FanGraphs, the Red Sox have increased their postseason odds from 13.4% before the winning streak to 64.7% going into Wednesday's game. That is by far the largest postseason odds increase in baseball during that time.

Boston won't have to wait long for a chance to extend the winning streak to a franchise-best 16 games. They'll play the second game of their doubleheader Wednesday night. The Red Sox will send out Eduardo Rivera to start Game 2. The Orioles will start ace Kyle Bradish, who just signed a five-year extension.