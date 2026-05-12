René Cárdenas, a broadcasting pioneer and the first Spanish-language broadcaster in Major League Baseball history, died Monday. He was 96.

Cárdenas began his MLB broadcasting career calling Dodgers games on the radio in 1958, the team's first season in Los Angeles. He moved to Houston to broadcast games for the expansion Colt .45s (later the Astros) in 1962. Cárdenas helped the club grow its reach in Houston's Hispanic community and was inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame in 2024.

"With yesterday's passing of René Cárdenas, we lost a true legend and pioneer in broadcasting," the Astros said in a statement. "As the franchise's first Spanish broadcaster, René had a tremendous impact on the success of the Colt .45s/Astros in Houston's large Hispanic community and beyond. We send our heartfelt condolences to René's family and loved ones."

Cárdenas spent 14 seasons with the Astros before returning home to Nicaragua, where he continued to broadcast baseball. He returned to MLB to call games for the Texas Rangers in 1981 and then the Dodgers again from 1982 to 1998. Cárdenas also called the first Spanish-language broadcast of the World Series in 1959 and the All-Star Game in 1961.

"Rene was a true pioneer in our industry," legendary former Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin told Our Esquina. "He played a predominant role in my start as a baseball broadcaster. I learned a lot from him and from Jose el Fat Garcia, both of the land of Ruben Dario. Rest in peace, my maestro and friend Chelito Cardenas."

Born in Managua, Cárdenas came from a family that is baseball royalty in Nicaragua. His grandfather, former Nicaraguan president Adán Cárdenas, is credited with bringing the sport to the country in the late 19th century. Before broadcasting, Cárdenas covered baseball for newspapers in Nicaragua.

Cárdenas was a four-time finalist for the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award, which is given annually to a broadcaster for major contributions to baseball. He was inducted into the Nicaragua Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000.